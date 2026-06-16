S’porean gets lost while travelling in Jeju, ends up meeting island’s legendary haenyeo divers

Singaporean meets real-life haenyeo divers by chance after getting lost in Jeju

Getting lost while travelling can be frustrating, but for one Singaporean in Jeju, it led to an unforgettable encounter with the island’s famed haenyeo divers.

In a TikTok post shared on 5 June, user @jaejaepeanut recounted how a wrong turn during her trip unexpectedly brought her face-to-face with a community she had long admired.

Chance encounter with a haenyeo diver

According to the Original Poster (OP), while exploring Jeju, she came across a collection of haenyeo nets, which she recognised from Korean dramas.

She explained that she had always been fascinated by the hanyeo or “sea women” in Korean, a unique group of female free-divers native to Jeju.

While admiring the nets, she spotted a woman nearby and asked if she was a haenyeo.

To the OP’s delight, the woman replied that she was.

“I was so happy LOL,” the OP said.

The encounter became even more special when the diver allowed her to pose with one of the nets for a photo.

But the wholesome experience did not end there.

Haenyeo invites OP to restaurant

According to the post, the haenyeo later invited the OP to visit her restaurant.

There, she met several other members of the diving community and chatted with them despite what she described as a “huge language barrier”.

During the visit, the group performed a traditional haenyeo song. At first, the OP thought the women were simply dancing.

However, she later realised that their hand movements were actually mimicking the action of holding the nets.

One of the divers also showed her a group photograph featuring fellow members of their community.

Reflecting on the experience, the OP said the encounter reminded her that travel is about more than ticking destinations off a list.

“Sometimes, the best part of travel isn’t finding the place you’re looking for!” she said.

It’s finding the people you never expected to meet.

Netizens moved by heartwarming interaction

The wholesome encounter resonated with many viewers.

One netizen said they had only just learnt about the haenyeo through the TikTok post and were moved to tears.

Another admitted they were jealous of the OP, as meeting Jeju’s legendary divers had always been on their bucket list.

A commenter shared that they gained a deep appreciation for the haenyeo after watching a Korean drama featuring them.

Others described the encounter as “beautiful” and praised the OP for taking the opportunity to learn more about the women and their culture.

Fewer than 3,500 haenyeo remain today

The haenyeo are Jeju’s iconic female free-divers who harvest seafood such as abalone, sea urchins, and conch from the ocean without using oxygen tanks or modern diving equipment.

This 400-year-old tradition is deeply respected and was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2016.

Once numbering in the tens of thousands, the active haenyeo population has fallen to fewer than 3,500, with the majority now in their 70s and 80s.

Also read: Pet dog in South Korea left alone after losing all 9 family members in Jeju Air crash, rescued by animal rights group

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Featured image adapted from @jaejaepeanut on TikTok.