Pet dog in South Korea left alone after losing all 9 family members in Jeju Air crash, rescued by animal rights group

Pet dog left alone after its family members died in Jeju Airline crash

A loyal pet dog named “Pudding” in South Korea was left behind after its nine family members were killed in the Jeju Air crash on Sunday (29 Dec).

The family of nine had reportedly taken a trip to Thailand to celebrate the upcoming 80th birthday of their 79-year-old grandfather.

Tragically, they never made it back home, losing their lives in the recent plane crash at Muan International Airport, which claimed the lives of 179 passengers.

Owner killed alongside family members in plane crash

The grandfather, Mr Bae, was the dog’s owner and the oldest passenger on the flight. He died alongside his 64-year-old wife, Ms Lim, their two daughters, one son-in-law, and four grandchildren when the plane struck a concrete wall at the runway’s end.

The crash resulted in the deaths of the entire family, except for one daughter’s husband, who did not join them on the trip, reported Daily Mail.

However, the husband was left to suffer from the heartbreaking loss of his wife and three children.

Pudding, unaware of the tragedy, was caught roaming around the village, waiting patiently for its family’s return.

Several locals approached the dog to offer comfort, with one man even trying to take it to his home, but the dog kept running back to its house.

Animal rights group takes care of dog until new home found

An animal rights organisation, Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE), posted on Instagram on Tuesday (31 Dec) that it has rescued Pudding after receiving reports regarding the dog being left alone.

The dog was quietly sitting outside a community centre when the personnel arrived, according to The Chosun Daily.

“The way Pudding excitedly ran towards us once it saw us made us believe it had been waiting for its family,” the organisation said.

CARE decided to rescue the dog to ensure its safety, with the bereaved family agreeing to temporary care, according to The Korea Times.

The dog was later transported to Seoul and admitted to a veterinary hospital. It will remain in the city until a new home is found.

“We will keep Pudding safe in Seoul for now, as agreed with the family, and continue discussions. Pudding will remain in our care until a suitable guardian is found,” a group member stated.

