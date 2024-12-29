Plane crashes on landing in South Korea airport, 62 confirmed dead thus far

62 dead after landing disaster in South Korea plane crash

A devastating plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea has left at least 62 people dead.

According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, the tragic incident occurred when a Jeju Air flight veered off the runway and collided with a fence shortly after attempting to land.

The aircraft, which was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, was on its return journey from Thailand as per the report.

The flight had been en route to the South Jeolla Province, located about 288 kilometres south of Seoul.

The incident took place at approximately 9.07am local time (8.07am Singapore time) while the aircraft was attempting to land at Muan International Airport.

Images shared by local media revealed smoke billowing from the aircraft.

Two people rescued from crash

Two people had been rescued alive thus far, one flight attendant and one passenger, as reported by the BBC. Details about the casualties were not immediately provided, but they are being updated.

Officials stated that an investigation was underway at the site to determine the cause of the crash.

Rescue operations are also underway.

Featured image adapted from Yonhap news agency & Pxhere