Azerbaijan Airlines plane with 67 on board crashes in Kazakhstan, more than 30 feared dead

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes over Kazakhstan, dozens reportedly killed

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane bound for Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, on Wednesday (25 Dec), killing at least 30 passengers.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, was en route from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechnya region, according to posts by the airline on X.

Bird reportedly collided with Azerbaijan Airlines plane

However, the plane collided with a bird during flight, forcing it to make an emergency landing, Russia’s aviation watchdog was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Videos on social media platform X show the aircraft making a steep descent before hitting the ground and bursting into flames.

Photos on social media showed the wrecked tail section of the aircraft, with emergency services working to assist the victims.

Other videos showed passengers being pulled out from the plane by rescuers.

More than 30 people feared dead

Media reports list at least 32 survivors of the crash, including two children. 29 of them have been hospitalised.

That means more than 30 people are suspected to be dead, while four bodies have already been recovered from the wreckage, reported the Associated Press.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, reported that the passengers comprised 37 Azerbaijani nationals, 16 Russians, six Kazakh nationals, and three Kyrgyz nationals, according to NBC News.

150 personnel deployed to crash site

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, 150 personnel and 45 units of equipment were deployed at the crash site.

A government commission has been formed to investigate the incident, with members tasked to visit the crash site and ensure that the families of the deceased and injured receive the necessary support.

Mr Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, extended his condolences, saying that some of the injured were in critical condition.

He added that he and others would pray for their swift recovery.

