Small passenger plane crashes in Thailand, 9 confirmed dead after search reveals body parts

Passenger plane crashes in Thailand, all aboard confirmed dead

On the afternoon of 22 Aug, a small passenger plane crashed in Thailand.

After an exhaustive 11-hour search, Chonthi Yangtrong, the Governor of Chachoengsao, confirmed that all nine people aboard the plane were dead.

Victims were travelling to luxury hotel

According to ThaiPBS, the aircraft was Flight TFT209, a Cessna 208 Grand Caravan, en route from Suvarnabhumi Airport to a luxury hotel in the Trat Province.

The plane had been airborne for just 10 minutes before the crash occurred.

Thai Flying Service, the operator of the flight, reported that the aircraft did not have a black box, complicating efforts to determine the cause of the crash.

The plane was carrying five Chinese nationals and four Thai nationals, including the two pilots.

Among the passengers were two children, aged 12 and 13.

Authorities conduct extensive search for 11 hours

Around 300 people participated in the search for survivors and remains at the crash site.

Authorities concluded their search after 11 hours at 2am on Friday (23 Aug).

The team used excavators to dig a 10m-deep, 8m-wide hole in the mangrove swamp, where they discovered the mutilated remains of the passengers and plane debris.

Dark and damp conditions complicated the search, with wreckage scattered over a wide area.

Authorities discovered severed hands, legs, and pieces of flesh so fragmented that they could not initially identify them.

The collected remains and plane debris were transported to the local municipal office for further examination.

Forensic experts from the National Police Agency have joined the investigation, working to identify the remains and gather evidence.

Search teams will continue their work today to locate any additional remains and aircraft parts.

