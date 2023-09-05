32-Year-Old Pilot Dies After Plane Crashes At Gender Reveal Party, Was Hired To Release Pink Powder

Gender Reveal Party Stunt In Mexico Goes Wrong, Pilot Killed In Plane Crash

A couple in Sinaloa, Mexico, held what should have been a joyous occasion: a gender reveal party.

Things went horribly wrong when the plane performing the reveal stunt had a wing give way.

The plane went into a tailspin and crashed, killing the pilot.

The couple and attendees, meanwhile, seemed oblivious to the disaster that happened overhead.

Plane crashes at gender reveal party

An expecting couple in the Mexican state of Sinaloa held a gender reveal party.

Holding hands, the man and woman stood in front of a large sign reading ‘Oh Baby’ decorated with balloons.

A small Piper PA-25 Pawnee plane approaches them at a low altitude.

Once close by, the plane released a cloud of pink smoke overhead to signal that their baby would be a girl.

However, disaster struck as the plane’s left wing suddenly gave way. The plane shot upwards, spinning counter-clockwise uncontrollably to its doom and vanishing beyond a row of palm trees.

However, the couple and the other attendees seemed oblivious to the tragedy overhead. The couple embraced while their guests cheered them on.

Pilot succumbed to his injuries

Someone else filming the stunt outside the venue captured another angle of the horrific crash.

The plane underwent its spin in an arc before arcing downwards, pink smoke still trailing. It smashed into the ground off-camera with a loud crashing noise.

According to the Daily Mail, medical personnel extracted the pilot from the mangled wreckage of the plane.

The pilot, 32-year-old Luis Ángel, died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The fatal crash came as the latest in a long line of gender reveal party disasters.

In 2020, a gender reveal party in California caused a wildfire that scorched 93 square km of land and killed a firefighter.

And in Feb 2021, a soon-to-be father died after a device he built for his child’s gender reveal party exploded.

