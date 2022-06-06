Gender Reveal Party With Lion Dance Reveals Tiny Lion In Blue Behind Curtains, Signifying It’s A Boy

Gender Reveal Party Has Lion Dances, Including A Small One To Represent The Baby

Not since Kai Kai sent blue confetti flying all over his enclosure have we seen a gender reveal this adorable.

While most gender reveal parties consist of the parents simply popping a balloon, one couple in Australia decided to do something a little different.

Last month, a lion dance troupe in Australia posted a video of their performance at a gender reveal party. And the announcement didn’t just end with the confetti.

After two regular-sized lions popped a balloon, out pranced a smaller lion in blue, revealing that it was a boy.

Needless to say, netizens have gone completely gaga over the baby lion. And who can blame them?

Lion dances add Chinese twist to gender reveal party in Australia

On 9 May, Jin Wu Koon Dragon & Lion Dance Association, one of the oldest troupes in Australia, uploaded a video of a gender reveal party that they did.

Popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits also shared the post on Sunday (5 Jun), reaching an even wider audience.

The clip begins with two lions – one blue and one pink – standing up as they prepare to pop a balloon, which they do so by appearing to ‘bite’ it.

Blue confetti and smoke shoot into the air, indicating that the couple is expecting a son, but the show doesn’t stop there.

Suddenly, a smaller blue lion emerges behind a red curtain underneath the balloon, representing the baby boy.

It dances with the bigger ones for a while, and the recording ends with it standing on their backs.

Told you it was cute.

Netizens gush over how adorable the small lion is

Needless to say, the little star of the show completely stole the internet’s heart.

Even those who confessed to disliking gender reveal parties were smitten.

One user pointed out that the couple must be pretty wealthy to be able to afford such an extravagant display.

This netizen, referring to a case where a gender reveal party was blamed for sparking a deadly blaze in California, pointed out that at least this lion dance version won’t be starting any forest fires.

A unique way to announce happy news

Regardless of your views on gender reveal parties, this one did an excellent job of winning folks over.

While there are no details about the couple, it’s likely that at least one of them wanted to pay tribute to their Chinese heritage, and this was a very creative and entertaining way to do it.

We wish the happy parents-to-be a huge congratulations on the impending arrival of their baby boy.

