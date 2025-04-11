Vendor at S’pore school secretly records upskirt video of teacher, accused of targeting more women

Vendor at school allegedly commits voyeurism, takes upskirt videos of teacher

A vendor assigned to a secondary school allegedly engaged in voyeurism within the staff room and is accused of targeting several women, including at least two teachers.

Chan Ding Jie, 30, has been charged with six counts of voyeurism and one count of knowingly possessing a woman’s intimate images without her consent, according to The Straits Times (ST).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement to ST on 9 Apr that it is aware of a court case concerning a vendor who was formerly assigned to a school.

An MOE spokesperson also stated that Chan has not been employed by any school since April 2024.

The school’s details cannot be revealed to safeguard the identities of the teachers he is accused of targeting.

Chan is accused of beginning his criminal activities on 10 Dec 2021.

On that day, he was in the staff room when he allegedly downloaded a woman’s intimate images without her permission.

Man charged with multiple counts of voyeurism

On 26 Feb 2024, Chan allegedly recorded an upskirt video of a teacher in the staff room using his phone.

On 1 Apr 2024, he allegedly recorded a video of another teacher’s chest area.

The following day, Chan is accused of recording an upskirt video of another woman in the staff room.

Apart from his transgressions on a school campus, the 30-year-old has allegedly committed similar crimes in public.

On 4 Apr 2024, he purportedly used a phone to view a woman’s buttocks and underwear at a Woodlands HDB lift lobby.

The next day, he allegedly recorded a video of an unknown woman’s groin on a public bus using his device.

On 25 Apr 2024, Chan is also accused of committing the same act on another unidentified woman on a street.

His case is scheduled to be brought up in court again on 11 Apr.

