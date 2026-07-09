‘Please help me’: Woman in Japan hands note to shop staff after housemate allegedly sews her lips shut

Woman in Japan arrested for allegedly stitching another woman’s lips shut

A 49-year-old woman in Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture was arrested on Monday (6 July) for allegedly injuring a 42-year-old woman she lived with by sewing her lips together with a needle and thread.

The incident reportedly took place at the suspect’s home at around 1.30pm on 29 June.

Victim sought help at nearby shop while suspect was out

According to police, the victim’s upper and lower lips were stitched together in multiple places, leaving her unable to eat or speak.

The next day, on 30 June, the victim left the house while the suspect was out and sought help at a nearby shop.

As she was unable to speak, she handed over a note that read:

Please help me.

A store employee subsequently alerted the police, bringing the incident to light.

Victim had lived with suspect since April 2025

The suspect has been identified as Sakurai Masae, a self-described part-time worker living in Koga City.

The victim had reportedly been living with Sakurai since April 2025.

She told investigators that she was afraid of the suspect and could not escape immediately after the alleged assault.

Residents in the area also told Japanese media that several people had been seen going in and out of the suspect’s home, though the household did not appear to interact much with the neighbourhood.

One neighbour said they were “surprised”, but “did feel like something might be going on”.

Police did not disclose whether Sakurai had admitted to the allegations.

Police investigating motive and circumstances

The victim later received medical treatment at a hospital.

While the exact extent of her injuries remains unclear, police said her life is not in danger.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also read: Japanese cosplayer allegedly cuts off boyfriend’s ring finger so he can’t marry another woman



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Featured image adapted from pxel_photographer from pixabay on Canva, for illustration purposes only.