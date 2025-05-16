Japanese cosplayer allegedly cuts off boyfriend’s ring finger so he can’t marry another woman

Japanese cosplayer allegedly cuts off boyfriend’s finger to prevent him from marrying anyone else

In a shocking case out of Osaka, Japan, a 23-year-old woman has been indicted on multiple counts of assault after allegedly cutting off her boyfriend’s ring finger and storing it in a fridge — reportedly to prevent him from marrying someone else.

The suspect, Saki Sato, formerly active as a cosplayer and club hostess, was arrested and formally indicted on 21 April on three separate counts of bodily harm, all involving escalating acts of violence toward her then-boyfriend over several months.

Police discover finger in fridge after domestic dispute

The incident came to light in January 2025 when a call was made to emergency services about a domestic dispute between the couple.

Responding officers arrived at the apartment and found a 21-year-old man with visible injuries to his face and nose.

During questioning, he told police that Sato had punched him multiple times and cut off his left ring finger during an argument about their relationship.

A search of the home led to the discovery of a glass jar in the refrigerator containing the severed finger, believed to have been removed about three months earlier, on 19 Oct 2024.

According to the victim, Sato had grown increasingly jealous and controlling, and suspected him of cheating.

He told police that she cut off his finger so he wouldn’t be able to marry another woman.

At the time of the attack, Sato allegedly muttered “So you can’t fall in love with another girl ever again” as she severed the finger with an axe she had purchased online.

Woman also cuts off part of man’s nipple

Investigations uncovered a broader pattern of abuse, with Sato reportedly controlling the man’s passport and smartphone.

The two had been living together since July 2023 after beginning their relationship in May 2022, when the victim — then still in high school — became infatuated with Sato after seeing her on social media.

However, the couple’s relationship turned violent by September 2024, when Sato allegedly told him: “Nipples grow back, right? Try cutting one off.”

He complied, and Sato reportedly used scissors to cut off his left nipple.

Victim stayed because she was ‘too beautiful’

Sato is said to have presented a sweet, submissive persona online, while privately exhibiting controlling and abusive behaviour.

Despite enduring physical and emotional harm, the victim told investigators he struggled to leave the relationship, saying he couldn’t bring himself to go because Sato was “too beautiful”.

Despite evidence including axe purchase records and photos on her smartphone showing the victim injured, Sato has denied the charges.

She claims the man cut off his own finger using the axe himself.

Featured image adapted from The Yurei on Facebook and Mathias Reding on Unsplash.