80-Year-Old Lady Last Seen At Parkway Parade On 1 Oct

It is always worrying whenever one of our loved ones goes missing. That’s especially so if they’re of considerable age.

An 80-year-old woman has reportedly been missing since Thursday (1 Oct) evening.

Later that day, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) posted a notice on its Twitter feed, seeking information from members of the public on her whereabouts.

48 hours have passed since then, but the lady has yet to be found.

80-year-old missing lady last seen on 1 Oct at 6.16pm

According to SPF, the elderly woman was last seen at Parkway Parade Shopping Centre on Thursday (1 Oct) at around 6.16pm.

The Marine Parade shopping centre is surrounded by other malls and hawker centres, so it’s plausible that she could be around the area too.

She was reportedly last seen in a blue floral top.

Should you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the police at 999.

We hope the elderly lady is safe and will be reunited with her family soon.

If you happen to stay around Marine Parade or frequent Parkway Parade Shopping Centre often, do keep a lookout for the elderly lady.

