Ayer Rajah Food Centre Closes For Disinfecting Until 22 Sep

Covid-19 cases are spiking in the community, with over 1,000 local infections reported. However, we’re doing our best to keep businesses up while minimising risks to the community.

Due to some infections detected at Ayer Rajah Food Centre, it’ll close for deep cleaning and disinfection until Wednesday (22 Sep).

However, the wet market as well as other coffee shops nearby will remain open, said West Coast GRC MP S Iswaran.

Ayer Rajah Food Centre closes for deep cleaning

From today (19 Sep) until 22 Sep, Ayer Rajah Food Centre will close for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

This is because there were Covid-19 cases detected among some stallholders and cleaners, Mr Iswaran shared.

All essential precautions will be taken to ensure stallholders’ and patrons’ safety before the food centre reopens.

Wet market & nearby eateries will remain open

Those who are worried about where they will get their lunch or dinner need not fret, as other coffee shops and eateries nearby will remain open.

The wet market is also open for those who wish to purchase ingredients.

However, do take the necessary precautions if selecting fruits and vegetables for everyone’s safety.

Sanitising your hands regularly can help prevent yourself from contracting the virus.

Limit social gatherings for seniors

Although it is still permissible to go out and cases are increasing, we shouldn’t assume that all is well.

Do take the necessary precautions if heading out and if you have seniors at home, to limit your social gatherings for their sakes.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.