Budget 2021 Will Be Delivered On 16 Feb 2021

Singapore’s Budget for 2020 made history for giving out the largest amount since independence. The 4 budgets combined totalled almost $100 billion and we had to draw up to $52 billion from reserves.

On Thursday (31 Dec), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the 2021 Budget speech on Tuesday (16 Feb).

You can watch the broadcast on TV and webcast on the MOF website, as well as radio.

Meanwhile, MOF is looking for more input from Singaporeans on issues relevant to them for the Budget next year.

DPM Heng Swee Keat will deliver Budget 2021 on 16 Feb

Mark your date on the calendar as the Budget, which deals with the spending for the year by the Government, will be delivered on 16 Feb in Parliament.

MOF said it’ll be live on TV and radio, and they’ll have a webcast as well, which you can view here.

Share your views with REACH

The MOF is still looking for Singaporeans’ views on the Budget, and thanks those who’ve provided them so far.

You can still provide your views until 8 Jan on this website.

They’re looking for views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2021.

Stay tuned for Budget 2021

This year’s Budget was the largest in history and we certainly didn’t plan to have 4 of them.

Regardless, as 2020 ends, stay tuned for 2021 and hopefully we won’t reach a situation where we have to draw this much money again.

