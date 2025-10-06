Fire breaks out in engine compartment of bus along PIE, 40 passengers evacuated

Bus engine fire burns out along PIE before SCDF arrives

40 passengers had to evacuated from a public bus after a fire broke out along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

A video of the incident, posted by Sgfollowsall on Instagram, showed white smoke coming out from the SMRT bus, which had stopped on the road shoulder.

Fire appears to be coming from rear of bus on PIE

In the clip, which was taken from another passing bus, the smoke engulfing the bus could been from a distance.

It seemed to be coming from the rear of the bus — where the engine is typically located.

A large number of people were walking away from the stricken bus and waiting on the road shoulder.

The caption said that the video was taken of service 110, at about 10.31pm on Sunday (5 Oct), along the PIE in the direction of Tuas.

No injuries reported: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.30pm on 5 Oct.

It took place along PIE towards Tuas, after the East Coast Parkway (ECP) exit, and involved the engine compartment of a bus.

“The fire burnt itself out prior to SCDF’s arrival,” SCDF noted, adding that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

40 passengers transferred onto another bus: SMRT

In a statement provided to The Straits Times (ST), SMRT said the bus captain stopped the bus at a safe location, and alerted its bus operations control centre.

All 40 passengers were transferred onto another bus, noted SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay.

The fire was subsequently put out by the automated fire extinguisher system, which is installed on all SMRT buses.

The bus has been towed back to the depot.

