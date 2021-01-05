Singaporeans Spot Fake Listings On Carousell, They’re Later Taken Down

Carousell is truly a microcosm of the weird and wonderful world that is Singapore Internet. From low-ballers to scalpers, dig deep enough and you’ll find yourself entertained and bewildered in equal measure.

Some users have apparently been trying to sell things they clearly don’t own on the platform, for exorbitant prices.

Ever wanted to buy, say, Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion, or the Causeway? You could supposedly do so on Carousell, of all places.

An Instagram page, sell.singapore, has been collecting such funny listings.

Carousell users sell Singapore landmarks and influencers

Ever woken up one fine morning and decided that you want to buy Changi Airport Terminal 3?

Well, for a time, you were in luck. For the low, low price of $900,000,000,000, you could find Changi Airport T3 listed on Carousell.

Or you might want to become Singapore’s Tiger King and buy up the Singapore Zoo.

A ‘happy customer’ even ‘bought’ the Zoo and left an ‘honest’ review. Everything is apparently perfect.

And if you thought animals weren’t a big enough add-on to the package, how about the Kallang River?

If you can get the deal done quickly, they’ll sell Kallang Wave for just $59 million. Such a steal.

Buy public figures on Carousell

Maybe the property market isn’t quite your thing, and you’d like to have something, say, to talk to.

In that case, look no further than the following listings, one of them being Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong himself.

Or perhaps you yearn for some educating, which a secondary school teacher may be able to assist with.

The listing has them coming in as ‘used’, although this probably refers to them having taught before. Yep, we’ll go with that.

Carousell takes down fake listings

Carousell told Stomp on Tuesday (5 Jan) that they’ve taken down the fake listings.

They appreciate the humour, but fake listings just aren’t allowed on Carousell.

Nor do they condone the sale of people. So no, you’re not buying PM Lee or any other person on there anytime soon.

Well, either people were really bored when they came up with these listings, or they hoped to garner a laugh.

Or there’s the third option — they’re really selling these places and people. But we may never know the truth unless we stump up the cash.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.