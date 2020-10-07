Whampoa HDB Terrace Sold For $785K On Carousell

Think HDB housing and you’ll immediately picture a run-of-the-mill flat almost every Singaporean lives in. Some lucky residents in Whampoa, however, stay in a different kind of HDB home — a terrace, to be specific.

Source

One such terrace which had been listed on Carousell was sold very recently, for a decent price of $785,000.

Owning landed property at that price seems like a steal, so let’s see what the buyers are in for.

Front & back patio for breezy lepak sessions

Living in a hectic city can get quite stuffy, and a quick spot of fresh air is all you’ll need to rejuvenate.

Instead of waiting for a spot at the crowded mamak shops, the new owners of this unit at 46 Jalan Bahagia can sit at either of their patios right at home.

Out front, the sheltered patio has double-glazed windows which help to filter the sunrays on extremely hot days.

Source

Overlooking the little grass patch in the outdoor garden, you can almost imagine yourself sipping tea and eating scones in an English country home.

Source

If they’d prefer an even quieter corner away from the road and neighbours’ eyes, there’s also a patio at the back, complete with a skylight.

Source

A fairly private outdoor shower lets them enjoy the fresh air while cleaning up, but they’d probably have to lock the patio door or warn others first before using it.

Source

Cosy 2-storey terrace in a quiet Whampoa neighbourhood

If the new homeowners had dreams of living in a quaint European suburb, this is probably as close as they’ll get.

Swap some of the furniture out with pieces from IKEA, do some minor touch-ups, and this could be the minimalist Scandinavian abode many of us try to recreate.

Source

You can view photos of the rest of the house via the PropNex agent’s Carousell listing here.

Other HDB terraces still around in Singapore

Since HDB terraces are a rarity these days, securing this one at a $785,000 price tag is quite impressive.

Source

If you’re feeling inspired by the photos to buy such a home some time in the future, you might still stand a chance to.

Just remember to do all your research and ensure your finances are in order. Happy house hunting!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Carousell.