China introduces new ‘ethnic unity law’ that can target people from outside its borders

China says it can target people outside its borders with new ‘ethnic unity law’

On 24 June, a judicial official in China said they had the “right” to target people beyond their borders under their new “ethnic unity law”.

The statement has made waves among human rights groups, with many fearing that the country will use this as justification to strike at Taiwan as well as minority groups.

This law was passed by the National People’s Congress in March and came into effect on 1 July.

Overseas groups may be liable for breaking new Chinese law

The new law, called the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, aims to build a shared national identity for the ethnic groups within China.

It will see the promotion of Mandarin as the language for education, as well as the criminalisation of ethnic separatist activities and religious extremist activities.

Some, however, have taken issue with how groups overseas will be held legally accountable for violating the law.

This law has caused concern over in Taiwan where experts are warning that those who frequently cross the Taiwan Strait may be affected.

One professor said this may lead to bans on entry and business pressure on the Taiwanese.

Experts fear law will be used to clamp down on minorities

Meanwhile, human rights groups have also spoken up against the new law.

They note that this law will give China legal justification to act against Taiwan and minority groups such as Mongols, Tibetans, and Uyghurs.

The law has also struck a nerve with Beijing’s critics abroad, who now face more censorship.

Speaking about Taiwan’s independence or about human rights violations in Xinjiang, for example, could now also be considered illegal.

On the other hand, Chinese officials have claimed that holding people from overseas accountable is in line with international practice.

“This provision is based on China’s national conditions, conforms to legal principles, and is consistent with international practice,” said China’s Vice Justice Minister Hu Weilie.

“It is a legitimate, lawful, necessary and feasible legal provision.”

He also added that this will help China protect its sovereignty.

Also read: SPF blocks online posts targeting Indian community in S’pore, content likely originated from China-based platform



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from zhenzaishuru on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.