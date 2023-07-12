Woman In China Hit By Falling Brick While Walking, She Later Passes Away

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Falling Brick Hits Woman’s Head In China, Culprit Is Allegedly Repeat Offender

Throwing down items from high places isn’t just littering — you could also potentially injure or even kill someone.

Recently, a 28-year-old woman in China tragically met her demise after getting hit in the head by a brick.

Ms Lou (transliterated from Mandarin) was walking down a food alley at Wanda Plaza Shopping Mall Night Market when a brick fell on her head.

The culprit behind the fatal high-rise littering incident is apparently a repeat offender who had thrown another brick and a bottle out the window that very same day.

Local police are now investigating the incident.

Woman in China passes away after getting hit on head by brick

According to media reports, news of the incident was first shared by Ms Lou’s sister on her Weibo page.

A repost of her statement later made the rounds on Chinese social media.

In the post, Ms Lou’s sister shared that she had “died innocently” on 22 June at about 11pm.

Jimu News reported that Ms Lou’s sister told Hongxing News that her sister was in Changchun to visit her high school friends.

She was staying at a condominium near Wanda Plaza Night Market and had just left to grab a bite when a brick came hurtling from above and hit her head.

Three bricks fell from the 33rd level of the building as she walked past it. The first hit the floor behind her on the right, while the second fell behind her to her left.

However, she was not so lucky with the third brick.

The last brick fell on her forehead, causing her to fall to the ground while bleeding profusely. She subsequently died on the way to the hospital.

Calling for accountability, Ms Lou’s sister also shared that their family is in “endless pain and sadness”.

She lamented,

My sister is innocent and kind, and believes that today’s society is safe. How could she have expected that a vacation would turn out to be the end of her life? She did not even get the chance to say goodbye to the family!

Culprit is allegedly repeat offender

The nearby stall owner who witnessed the incident told reporters that Ms Lou would have avoided her demise had she been just half a step away from where she was standing.

She additionally stated that the untimely event occurred when Ms Lou stopped to look up to see who was behind the first two falling bricks.

The seller also divulged that there were signs warning passers-by about high-rise litter in the area. However, they were easily missed as they were not very obvious.

She revealed that one to two hours before Ms Lou’s fatal incident, there were two other high-rise litter occurrences.

Thankfully, however, no one was harmed in these two incidents.

The culprit had thrown a brick and a beverage bottle, prompting passers-by to contact the police. The police also visited the area to investigate the first two incidents of the day.

Unfortunately, officers were unable to identify the culprit during their visits.

Since the suspect had not been found, stall owners in the vicinity removed their outdoor seats for their customers’ safety.

In fact, the culprit allegedly also committed a crime of a similar nature with a can of Coke on 17 June.

Culprit allegedly has mental illness, police investigating

Ms Lou’s sister told the media, “Ever since hearing about my sister’s accident, the whole family has gone crazy.”

“My parents are almost 70 already, but they have been crying continuously. My sister has been sensible and outstanding since she was young and had a good relationship with the family, so it is difficult to come to terms with the news.”

The woman apparently even went to the condominium where her sister passed away to look into the accident.

She found that the stairwell between the 30th and 33rd floors of the building was filled with bricks, ceramic tiles, and other items.

This made it easy for the culprit, who purportedly lived on the 33rd floor, to easily access them and commit his killer litter crimes from his balcony.

However, the property manager allegedly told her that the materials were used for renovation purposes so they were not responsible for her sister’s death.

Police reportedly told Ms Lou’s sister that the culprit was a man in his twenties.

His family has additionally claimed that he has a mental illness. Police are conducting a psychiatric evaluation to confirm if their claims are true.

That said, we hope justice will prevail through the police investigations. May Ms Lou rest in peace.

