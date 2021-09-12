Chinatown Complex Closes Until 15 Sep Due To Workplace Transmission & Covid-19 Cluster

Covid-19 cases have risen exponentially over the past week, and there is growing concern that this may overwhelm the hospital system if it persists.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (11 Sep) that Chinatown Complex will close until 15 Sep as a cluster there has grown to 66 cases.

This is to stem the ongoing workplace transmission that’s going on there.

Meanwhile, visitors to Chinatown Complex between 8-11 Sep are eligible for a free Covid-19 test.

66 Covid-19 cases detected at Chinatown Complex

According to MOH, there is ongoing workplace transmission at Chinatown Complex.

As such, Chinatown Complex will be closed for deep cleaning from 3pm on Sunday (12 Sep) until 11.59pm on 15 Sep.

Here’s a breakdown of the 66 cases detected at Chinatown Complex so far:

58 stallholders and assistants

4 cleaners

1 Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA)

3 household contacts of workers

Chinatown Complex staff getting tested

To stop any ongoing transmission, staff are getting tested.

Additionally, those who have checked in with SafeEntry to Chinatown Complex from 8-11 Sep will be issued Health Risk Alerts (HRA).

Those who have been issued an HRA are “strongly encouraged” to go for a PCR swab test as soon as possible.

They are also advised to minimise social interactions for 14 days.

If you’ve visited Chinatown Complex between 8-11 Sep and wasn’t issued an HRA, you are still eligible for a free Covid-19 test.

You can visit this link for more information on how to get tested.

Similarly, visitors are advised to minimise social interaction for 14 days and to see a doctor if they feel unwell.

Hope for cluster to be ringfenced

With ongoing transmission occurring in the community, many vulnerable people are at risk of contracting Covid-19 in this time.

You should take special care especially if you are a senior or are living with them in the same household, and minimise social interactions for the next 2 weeks.

While over 80% of the population is vaccinated, the odds of transmission are merely reduced.

Hopefully, the closure and testing will ringfence the cases and prevent any more transmissions.

The short closure will also hopefully reduce the impact it’ll have on businesses there.

