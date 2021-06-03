Massive Container Cranes Seen Collapsing At Kaohsiung Port In Taiwan

Earlier today (3 Jun), a video showing 2 gigantic container cranes collapsing in Taiwan has been circulating on social media.

In a scene comparable to the sci-fi movie 2012, the video shows massive containers tumbling down to the ground like domino blocks.

Source

The accident resulted in one man sustaining a laceration injury. Thankfully, 2 other workers trapped by the debris were successfully rescued and did not suffer any injuries.

Viral video shows container cranes collapsing

A video showing container cranes crumbling down at a port in Taiwan has gone viral on the Internet.

Evident from the footage, the collapsing cranes caused containers to tumble and fall to the ground — the impact of which was palpable even behind a screen.

Source

Workers at the dock scurried from the accident site while bystanders gasped as they wondered if there were workers on the cranes.

Container ship hits & tows overhead cranes

At around 11am on Thursday (3 Jun), the police in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan were alerted to the accident at Pier 70 at the Port of Kaoshiung, reports TVBS.

A container ship allegedly was attempting to dock when it hit one of the 2 cranes.

Source

The overhead crane then smashed into another crane which knocked over a pile of shipping containers.

Rescue forces extricated 2 workers trapped in the damaged crane at around 12.44pm using a jib crane, according to UDN.

Despite being traumatised, the rescued workers reportedly didn’t sustain any injuries.

Source

Separately, a 58-year-old suffered lacerations on his arm and foot. He was, fortunately, conscious on his way to the hospital.

Accident costs at least S$28 million in damages

According to TVBS, the collapsed cranes alone incur damages of at least S$28 million (TW$600 million).

Subsequent costs and compensations remain inestimable at the present moment.

But thanks to the workers’ prompt reactions, casualties of the massive accident were kept low.

We hope the injured worker will recover swiftly from his injuries.

