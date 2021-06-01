15-Year-Old Taiwan Boy Gets Half-Botak Haircut So He Won’t Go Out During The Pandemic

Like Singapore, Taiwan has recently experienced a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, prompting many to stay at home again.

However, teenagers, being teenagers, find the urge to venture out irresistible.

As such, a mum in Taiwan had to resort to giving her boy a half-botak haircut that deters him from going out.

Source

Having allegedly cried upon seeing his new haircut, the 15-year-old boy said he didn’t want to leave the house anymore.

Taiwan boy gets half-botak haircut on 30 May

The mother-son duo reportedly visited Mr Huang’s salon in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, on Sunday (30 May).

Sharing the encounter on Facebook, Mr Huang – surname directly translated from Chinese – answered the mum’s request for a haircut that’ll keep his son home.

The stylist proceeded to let his creative juices flow free, designing a balding crown haircut for the 15-year-old.

Source

The haircut features the teen being botak at the crown, with a strip of hair circling it.

Jaw-dropping ‘before & after’ contrast

Upon seeing his new haircut, the 15-year-old reportedly bawled and uttered, “I don’t want to go out anymore”.

According to Era News, the boy likes to be out and about most of the time, prompting his mum to worry amid surging Covid-19 cases.

His mum seemed to be content with Mr Huang’s ingenious design that’s likely to stop her son from venturing out.

Here’s a ‘Before vs After’ picture to help you better visualise.

Source

Lengths people go to stay safe during the pandemic

We’re sorry for the 15-year-old who has to live with this haircut for days to come.

But don’t be too sad, boy. Your hair will eventually grow back.

Meanwhile, it’s eye-opening to see the lengths people are willing to go to keep their loved ones safe during the pandemic.

Have you done anything bizarre just to convince someone to stay home? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.