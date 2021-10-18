Singapore Reports 3,058 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Oct

Singapore reported 3,058 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (17 Oct), with all but 3 of them being local infections.

We’ve seen 233 deaths from Covid-19 complications, with 9 of them reported last night.

The cases were between 57-100 years old, and 8 of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Read on for a round-up of the updates from last night.

9 Covid-19 deaths include 7 unvaccinated cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday that of the 9 cases that passed away from Covid-19 complications, 7 were unvaccinated and the other 2 were fully vaccinated.

It didn’t specify the underlying medical conditions that they had.

However, we do know that 1 case had no known medical conditions, though MOH didn’t give the age of this person.

3 cases were Singaporean women, while the other 6 were Singaporean men.

1,651 cases warded in hospital

As of 17 Oct, MOH said that there are 1,651 cases that are warded in hospital.

Of these, 327 cases require oxygen supplementation while 66 cases are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

However, a majority of Covid-19 cases are recovering at home.

Source

Here’s the breakdown:

15,918 (74.8%) cases are recovering at home

734 (14.0%) cases are in Community Care Facilities

1,651 (7.8%) cases are in hospital

MOH monitoring 5 active clusters

In the update, MOH noted that they’re closely monitoring 5 active clusters.

They’d already been ringfenced and affected cases are in isolation, including close contacts.

The clusters include:

3 nursing homes

2 preschools

Apex Harmony Lodge recorded 2 new cases for a total of 12 so far.

Meanwhile, ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home at Buangkok View saw 4 more cases added for a total of 63.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home has 109 total cases with 2 new cases discovered yesterday.

Both Learning Vision @ Changi Airport and MY World Preschool @ Hougang Dewcourt had 1 new case added yesterday.

All 5 active clusters have transmissions among staff and residents in the case of the nursing homes, or students in the preschools.

There are no active dorm clusters that MOH are monitoring at the moment.

Stabilisation Phase ends in 1 week

Tentatively, the Stabilisation Phase is to end on 24 Oct.

While daily cases are hovering in the 3,000 range, hospitals are still handling many infections.

The best thing we can do now is to remain safe and do our part to curb the number of cases in the community.

At the same time, let’s try to ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed and only seek medical attention in the case of an emergency.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.