9 Covid-19 Deaths Reported On 16 Oct

For the last 26 consecutive days, Singapore has been reporting Covid-19 deaths. The virus has since claimed the country’s youngest victim so far—a partially vaccinated 23-year-old.

On 16 Oct, unfortunately, the fatality streak continues with 9 more deaths confirmed.

They comprise 4 men and 5 women, aged between 60 and 89.

Here’s a round-up of last night’s update.

9 Covid-19 deaths include 5 unvaccinated Singaporeans

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 9 Singaporeans have passed away from Covid-19 complications.

5 of the deceased were unvaccinated, 2 partially unvaccinated, and 2 vaccinated.

Among them, 8 had suffered from underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had a clean bill of health.

Over the last 28 days, 26.3% of Covid-19 fatalities were fully vaccinated, while 73.7% comprised those who were either unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated.

6.8% of community cases are warded in the hospital

Here’s a look at the recovery arrangements for all community cases onboarded as of 16 Oct:

16,580 cases – or 76.5% – are recovering at home

2,862 cases – or 12.2% – have been sent to Community Care Facilities

766 cases – or 3.5% – in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

Currently, 1,464 cases – or 6.8% – are warded in the hospital for observation. 310 patients need oxygen supplementation, and another 62 are under intensive care.

6 zones record over 306 Covid-19 cases

Among the numerous large active clusters MOH is monitoring, 2 reported new cases yesterday:

ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home in Buangkok – 2 new cases, 59 in total

United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh – 4 new cases, 123 in total

As for the map of areas frequented by detected Covid-19 cases, many places have recorded around 146-305 cases.

Source

6 zones, however, are in dark red with around 306-520 cases—the highest category of Covid-19 figures so far:

Tampines East

Geylang East

Lavender

Boulevard

Jurong West Central

Jurong Gateway

Singapore’s stabilisation phase

As Singapore is now in the stabilisation phase, we can expect a high number of Covid-19 cases every day. While the digits may look concerning, ministers have stressed that we’re no longer focusing on these.

What’s more significant is the number of patients that require oxygen supplementation and are in the ICU. As long as we can keep these numbers low, Singapore is on track for Covid-19 to become endemic soon.

In the meantime, be socially responsible, maintain good hygiene, and follow safety protocols.

Featured image by MS News.