MOH Map Shows Areas Visited By Covid-19 Cases

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, many people are becoming more fearful of places that have been visited by patients who tested positive.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has released a live map on their website showing the places that Covid-19 patients have visited.

According to the map, 12 zones have had around 230 to 560 Covid-19 case visits.

Live map shows places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH mentioned in their press release last Thursday (24 Sep) that they will be releasing a map of areas frequented by a large number of Covid-19 cases.

The map has since gone ‘live’ on their website earlier today (1 Oct). MOH hopes that it could act as a guide for individuals to be wary about their movement and activities.

The map divides Singapore into subzones, with different colour codes depending on the number of Covid-19 cases that have visited the area within the past 3 days.

So far, 12 zones have recorded between 230 and 560 Covid-19 case visits over the past 3 days:

Yunnan Jurong West Central Kian Teck Jurong River Aljunied Geylang East Bedok North Tampines East Sengkang Town Centre Woodlands East North Coast Senoko South

Other zones recorded fewer case visits, though those who frequent them may still want to be on alert.

Wherever you may be, the map provides more information regarding high-risk areas which you can avoid if you want to.

Individuals who pass by such areas should monitor their health

Those who happen to patronise such hotspots during the same timeframe are encouraged to monitor their health.

Regular ART self-tests should also be performed throughout the 10 days that they have been exposed to the infected area.

Furthermore, they should also minimise any unnecessary interaction with other members of the public.

This map will work together with SafeEntry and TraceTogether to keep individuals updated about recent confirmed close contacts of Covid-19 infected patients.

Hope the live Covid-19 map will provide more reassurance

With a live map provided, hopefully, it will help to reassure members of the public.

In the meantime, do remember to check the map before going out to reduce the possibility of visiting places that Covid-19 cases have frequented.

For those who might have visited such areas, do monitor your health and seek medical attention if need be.

