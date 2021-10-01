Supervised ART Available At 25 Test Centres From 1 Oct

Considering the spike in cases lately, the Government has encouraged more frequent self-swab tests using the antigen rapid test (ART) kits.

While most can be done at home, individuals who need proof of their negative results to dine in at eateries or attend events would need official verification.

Therefore, it’s great news to hear that from 1 Oct, members of the public can book supervised ART appointments at any of the 25 quick testing centres islandwide.

The tests cost $15 each and will be on a self-swab basis despite the supervision available.

ART test results can be used to fulfil testing requirements

According to The Straits Times (ST), the test results can be used to fulfil requirements such as pre-event testing or for an unvaccinated person to dine in at a restaurant.

Do note that the results from the ART test are only valid for 24 hours.

However, individuals with acute respiratory symptoms should follow Covid-19 protocols and visit a primary care clinic for a medical examination instead.

There, they can take a free confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Book appointments online before visiting a testing centre

As with many other testing protocols, individuals can make an appointment online before heading to a quick testing centre.

There are currently 25 such centres islandwide that are open on weekdays. You can find the list of locations here.

Those who are unable to take the tests on weekdays can choose to visit the following locations on a weekend instead:

MOE Heritage Centre, 402 Commonwealth Dr, S(149599)

Bishan Sports Hall, 5 Bishan Street 14, S(579783)

Bedok Town Square, Blk 208C New Upper Changi Road, S(463208)

For appointments at any of the centres, do remember to bring photo identification like your NRIC. They also only accept cashless payments, so have your NETS, Visa, Mastercard or PayNow ready.

Self-testing is part of our social responsibility

Self-testing is a good practice to follow during the pandemic. It is also a socially responsible thing to do if you’re participating in higher-risk activities or attending large scale events.

With more options being made available to us, let’s hope everyone will be more proactive in monitoring their health.

