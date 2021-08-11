Singapore Confirms 63 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 63 new Covid-19 cases today (11 Aug). This brings the national tally to 65,953.

Among them are:

61 locally transmitted cases

2 imported cases

Of the 61 local infections, 17 are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, both imported cases were detected upon arrival. MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

54 Covid-19 cases on 10 Aug

Yesterday, Singapore reported 54 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 53 locally transmitted infections and 1 imported.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily community Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Source

Amongst the 53 local cases, authorities detected 31 who were already quarantined and another 7 through surveillance. The remaining 15 are unlinked.

Here are other highlights from the update:

No new clusters were reported

Singapore’s number of clusters has dropped to 118 after 13 clusters closed

Jurong Fishery Report remains the largest cluster with 1,149 cases after 1 new link

8.2 million vaccine doses given out

As of 9 Aug, MOH said 72% of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated, having received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

A total of 8,145,237 doses have been administered, covering 4,373,550 people, with 3,897,650 having completed the full vaccination regimen.

Source

All age groups have exceeded 85% in receiving at least their first dose.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.