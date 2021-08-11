Singapore Confirms 63 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Aug
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 63 new Covid-19 cases today (11 Aug). This brings the national tally to 65,953.
Among them are:
- 61 locally transmitted cases
- 2 imported cases
Of the 61 local infections, 17 are currently unlinked.
Meanwhile, both imported cases were detected upon arrival. MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.
54 Covid-19 cases on 10 Aug
Yesterday, Singapore reported 54 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 53 locally transmitted infections and 1 imported.
S’pore Reports 53 Local Covid-19 Cases On 10 Aug, 15 Are Unlinked
Here’s how these figures compare to the daily community Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.
Amongst the 53 local cases, authorities detected 31 who were already quarantined and another 7 through surveillance. The remaining 15 are unlinked.
Here are other highlights from the update:
- No new clusters were reported
- Singapore’s number of clusters has dropped to 118 after 13 clusters closed
- Jurong Fishery Report remains the largest cluster with 1,149 cases after 1 new link
8.2 million vaccine doses given out
As of 9 Aug, MOH said 72% of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated, having received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
A total of 8,145,237 doses have been administered, covering 4,373,550 people, with 3,897,650 having completed the full vaccination regimen.
All age groups have exceeded 85% in receiving at least their first dose.
Featured image by MS News.