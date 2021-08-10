53 New Local Covid-19 Cases On 10 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (10 Aug) that there are preliminarily 54 new Covid-19 cases.

They include:

53 locally-transmitted cases

1 imported case

15 cases are currently unlinked.

31 local cases were already placed on quarantine, while 7 were detected through surveillance.

69 new cases on 9 Aug

Yesterday (9 Aug), 69 new Covid-19 cases were recorded.

It’s a decrease in overall cases as we begin to step out of P2HA.

Regardless, linked cases have remained somewhat even throughout this period, which might be a cause for concern.

70% received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

70% of the population has received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 79% has received at least 1 dose.

There is an encouraging uptake in vaccination rates.

90% of those aged 60 to 69 years old have gotten at least 1 dose.

Meanwhile, 84% of those aged 70 and older received their 1st dose.

As for those that have received both doses and gotten vaccinated, all age groups have exceeded 70%.

The vaccination rate should continue to tick upwards in the coming days and weeks.

527 cases in hospital

As of 9 Aug, there are 527 cases warded in hospital due to Covid-19.

Although most are well, 35 cases are seriously ill.

Another 10 cases are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), and a total of 34 cases out of the 45 are above 60 years of age.

28 of these seniors are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Cases that require oxygen have gone down, but those in the ICU have gone up in recent days.

Those unvaccinated comprise a larger proportion of serious illness.

Upper Boon Keng NKF dialysis centre is new cluster

Staff and patients at a National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Dialysis Centre in Upper Boon Keng have been quarantined following 3 cases of Covid-19 reported there.

It is now a new cluster and 3 patients have been hospitalised.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), patients will go to another dialysis centre to receive their treatment.

NKF said that there’ll be necessary safety and precautionary measures taken to prevent further spread.

Cases and deaths may remain in future

There are at least 131 active Covid-19 clusters currently.

Even as we transition to allowing fully vaccinated people to participate in more social activities, cases and deaths may remain a thing in the future.

