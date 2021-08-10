Boon Keng NKF Dialysis Centre Is Singapore’s Newest Covid-19 Cluster

While the number of Singapore’s Covid-19 cases are stabilising and gradually tapering down, new clusters are still emerging.

The newest cluster is the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Dialysis Centre in Boon Keng, where 3 patients tested positive for Covid-19.

All staff and patients who were at the centre at the same time as the confirmed cases have now been quarantined.

3 cases linked to Boon Keng NKF Dialysis Centre

On Monday (9 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster at the NKF Dialysis Centre (Sakyadhita), located at Block 19 Upper Boon Keng Road.

NKF shared that 3 patients tested positive for Covid-19 and have been hospitalised.

According to The Straits Times (ST), all are currently in stable condition.

All affected staff & patients quarantined

Earlier on Saturday (7 Aug), the centre had undergone deep cleaning and disinfection.

Nursing and operational staff, as well as patients, who were at the centre at the same time as the Covid-19 patients have now been quarantined.

Dialysis patients have to undergo treatment 3 times a week. During the quarantine period, the patients will visit another dialysis centre designated by MOH to receive treatment, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

NKF has also activated their Covid-19 Emergency Response Team to the Boon Keng Dialysis Centre to ensure minimal disruptions and that patients are cared for.

NKF takes precautionary measures to curb the spread

NKF assured that they are working closely with MOH to monitor the situation, reported ST.

The foundation will ensure that necessary safety and precautionary measures are taken to prevent further transmissions.

They will also calibrate measures accordingly to ensure patients will continue to receive safe and uninterrupted dialysis treatment.

Emerging clusters are a reminder not to let our guard down

Singapore’s Covid-19 situation is looking up but new clusters continue to emerge.

As of 9 Aug, there are 131 active Covid-19 clusters.

These clusters are a constant reminder for us not to let our guard down and abide by safety measures.

