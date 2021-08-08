Singapore Confirms 78 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 78 new Covid-19 cases today (8 Aug). This brings the national tally to 65,764.

Among them are:

73 locally transmitted cases

5 imported cases

Of the 73 local infections, 21 cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 5 imported cases were detected upon arrival. MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

81 Covid-19 cases on 7 Aug

Yesterday, Singapore reported 81 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 75 locally transmitted infections and 6 imported.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily community Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Source

Amongst the 75 local cases, authorities detected 50 who were already quarantined and another 9 through surveillance. The remaining 16 are unlinked.

Here are other highlights from the update:

An 80-year-old unvaccinated Singaporean woman has passed away due to Covid-19 complications

2 new clusters involve Case 66244 and Sin Ming 23 Coffee Shop, with 3 and 5 cases linked, respectively

Jurong Fishery Port has 9 new cases, with the total rising to 1,143

Singapore now has a total of 128 active clusters

National vaccination progress

As of 6 Aug, 68% of Singapore’s population – or 3,744,802 individuals – have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,971,889 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, with 4,351,541 people – or 79% of the population – having received at least 1 dose.

In the meantime, 129,787 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered so far to 81,555 people.

On track to have 70% fully vaccinated by National Day

With the first milestone of having two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated achieved, Singapore looks well on track to reach a vaccination rate of 70% by 9 Aug.

Bear in mind that you’ll have to wait for 14 days after your second dose to be considered fully vaccinated.

As Singapore gradually relaxes Covid-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals from 10 Aug, let’s continue to do our part as socially responsible citizens.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.