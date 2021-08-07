Singapore Reports 81 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 81 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (7 Aug).

75 of them are locally transmitted cases. Among the 59 linked cases, 50 tested positive while on quarantine and 9 were detected through surveillance.

At the time of this article, 16 cases remain unlinked.

There were also 6 imported cases, including 2 who were detected upon arrival and 4 who tested positive during their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolation.

93 new local cases on 6 Aug

Yesterday (6 Aug), MOH reported 93 locally transmitted cases of which 29 were unlinked.

56, or more than half of these local cases, tested positive during quarantine, which means they have a lower chance of passing on the virus. Another 8 were detected through surveillance.

1 unvaccinated senior who contracted the virus is of particular concern, given the relatively high risk of falling seriously ill.

On the vaccination front, Singapore has fully vaccinated two-thirds of our population – a goal set earlier in June – as of Friday (6 Aug).

Come National Day (9 Aug), Singapore’s fully vaccination rate is expected to hit 70%.

Meanwhile, 78% of Singapore’s population have already received their first jab of the vaccine.

63-year-old unvaccinated man passes away from Covid-19

Separately, a 63-year-old man passed away from Covid-19 complications on Thursday (5 Aug) after collapsing at home.

The unvaccinated man had developed a cough 2 days earlier on 3 Aug.

After falling down at a home, the man was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he eventually succumbed to the infection.

The man had several underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Fully vaccinated folks can dine in groups of up to 5

On Friday (6 Aug), the multi ministry task force (MTF) also announced the highly-anticipated easing of Covid-19 measures.

From next Tuesday (10 Aug), fully-vaccinated individuals will be able to dine in groups of up to 5.

The same group size limits will apply to other higher-risk activities where marks are not worn.

The authorities will, however, extend a concession for hawker centres and coffee shops, allowing unvaccinated folks to dine in groups of up to 2 persons.

This is reportedly due to the open-air and well-ventilated nature of these establishments.

Temperature screenings no longer needed from 19 Aug

Though the majority of measures will take effect next Tuesday (10 Aug), the MTF also gave a preview of the measures that will happen on 19 Aug.

For starters, temperature checks will no longer be required in public areas.

Should the situation remain under control by then, event sizes and capacity limits may also increase.

These will apply to worship services, cinemas, attractions, and sports events.

For the full list of measures, visit MOH’s website here.

Do not take easing of measures for granted

Though Singaporeans residents can look forward to the easing of measures come next Tuesday (10 Aug), we hope they’d not take it for granted and continue to adhere to the prevailing regulations.

Additionally, we hope those who’ve not gotten vaccinated would do so ASAP, not only so they are eligible for the differentiated measures, but also to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

