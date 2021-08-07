Covid-19 Casualty Passes Away After Collapsing At Home

Singapore has seen an increase in Covid-19 casualties over recent days, with most of them involving unvaccinated individuals.

On Friday (6 Aug), MOH said that a 63-year-old man had succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

The man, who had a history of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure, is Singapore’s 41st Covid-19 casualty.

63-year-old man is S’pore’s 41st Covid-19 casualty

According to a MOH press release on Friday (6 Aug) evening, the man developed a cough on 3 Aug and collapsed at home 2 days later.

He was then conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he passed away later in the day.

The 63-year-old only tested positive for the coronavirus after his demise.

Similar to other Covid-19 casualties, the man was not vaccinated against Covid-19. He also had a history of other medical conditions such as:

Heart disease

Stroke

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

In total, 41 individuals have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, and the man’s passing makes it the 4th death in the 5 days since 1 Aug.

S’pore must be prepared for death toll to rise

In a multi-ministry task force conference on Friday (6 Jul), Minister Ong Ye Kung warned of an increase in infection numbers over the coming weeks, as Singapore looks to ease Covid-19 measures.

Over the course of our 4-step reopening, more people will inevitably come down with Covid-19 due to increased exposure.

This also means that Singapore’s death toll will also naturally rise. Therefore, Minister Ong cautioned residents to be “psychologically prepared” for this eventuality.

Condolences to the family of the deceased

It’s saddening to hear of another passing due to Covid-19 complications. While we don’t want this to be a regular occurrence, it seems as though it is inevitable as we gradually open up.

At the same time, we hope this reminds everyone about the importance of getting vaccinated, which prevents serious symptoms and even death if one gets infected with the Covid-19 virus.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

