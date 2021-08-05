Unvaccinated Lady Without Underlying Medical Conditions Passes Away On 2 Aug

Just days ago, Singapore reported its 38th Covid-19 death involving a 34-year-old Ukrainian seafarer who passed away on the same day he was admitted to a hospital.

On Wednesday (4 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) shared that a 58-year-old lady had passed away from Covid-19 complications.

Source

The Singaporean is our nation’s 39th Covid-19 fatality and was a household contact of a case who had visited Samy’s Curry Restaurant.

Unvaccinated lady passes away 4 days after testing positive

According to MOH’s evening report, the 58-year-old passed away from Covid-19 complications on Monday (2 Aug) despite having no underlying medical conditions.

The lady tested positive for the coronavirus 4 days before on 29 Jul.

She was a household contact of a case who had visited Samy’s Curry Restaurant. The cluster linked to the restaurant currently has 55 infections.

MOH also noted that the deceased had not received the Covid-19 vaccine.

12 new clusters on 4 Aug

On the same day, MOH reported 12 new clusters, all of which are linked to individual cases.

The new clusters comprise between 3-6 cases each.

While these clusters are emerging, other high-profile ones reported earlier saw slower growth.

The largest active cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port reported 9 new cases. This is the first time the cluster saw single-digit daily growth since it surfaced on 16 Jul.

The KTV cluster, on the other hand, has 1 new case after 3 consecutive days without any new infections.

Meanwhile, the following clusters reported no new cases:

Changi General Hospital

Marina Bay Sands Casino

Punggol Primary School

Samy’s Curry Restaurant

Yishun Community Hospital

Zuellig Pharma

Get your Covid-19 vaccine jab while you can

MS News extends our condolences to the family of the deceased. We hope they find the strength to get through this difficult period.

For the rest of us, this perhaps serves as a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated, to protect us from developing serious symptoms as a result of a Covid-19 infection.

Since vaccinations are now available on a walk-in basis, we hope those who have not gotten their jabs would do so ASAP to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash.