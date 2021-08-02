MOH Extends Walk-Ins To 11 Moderna Vaccination Centres

As National Day approaches, Singapore hopes to reach their target of getting at least two-thirds of the population vaccinated.

As such, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (2 Aug) that 11 vaccination centres are now offering a walk-in option for the Moderna vaccination.

This will extend to all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders above 18 years of age.

11 Moderna vaccination centres now accept walk-ins

MOH has announced that from Monday (2 Aug) onwards, all unvaccinated Singaporeans, Singapore PRs, and Long-Term Pass holders above the age of 18 will be able to walk into any of the 11 Moderna vaccination centres.

The 11 community vaccination centres that offer the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are:

Buona Vista Community Club

Hong Kah North Community Club

Kebun Baru Community Club

Kolam Ayer Community Club

Marsiling Community Club

Potong Pasir Community Club

Punggol 21 Community Club

Radin Mas Community Club

Tampines East Community Club

Woodlands Community Club

Yew Tee Community Club

MOH said this was done in order to “further increase the convenience for all to get vaccinated.”

61% of population fully vaccinated: MOH

As of 31 Jul, MOH notes that around 61% of Singapore residents are fully vaccinated.

Singapore has administered an estimated 7.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

MOH also reported that around 4.3 million individuals have received at least the first dose of vaccination. Out of the 4.3 million, 3.3 million have already completed the full vaccination regimen.

This means that Singapore is on track to vaccinating that least two-thirds of the nation by National Day next week.

So far, more than 80% of each age group have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination or booked their appointments.

MOH mentioned that “vaccination remains a key enabler in our fight against Covid-19.”

Easier than ever to get vaccinated

Hopefully, with the new implementation, more will be persuaded to get vaccinated in order to allow Singapore reopen safely.

For those who have yet to get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, do take this opportunity to get your jabs ASAP for the sake of yourself and your loved ones.

Let’s do our part to keep the nation safe.

