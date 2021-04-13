Malaysia PM Muhyiddin To Visit Singapore On 4 May To Discuss Reopening Of Border

With Covid-19 vaccinations well underway on both ends of the Causeway, there’s finally hope for borders to reopen in the near future.

To facilitate the move, Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to visit Singapore next month in May and hold discussions with PM Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Muhyiddin and PM Lee meeting on the Causeway in Jul 2020

On the agenda is the reopening of the border between the 2 countries.

PM Muhyiddin & PM Lee to discuss reopening of border next month

Speaking to the press on Monday (12 Apr), Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein confirmed that PM Muhyiddin will be visiting Singapore on 4 May.

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin

One of the topics he will be discussing during his meeting with PM Lee will be the reopening of the border, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Though Johor is keen on reopening the border within the next 2 months, Malaysia must reportedly seek Singapore’s permission first.

Foreign Ministers met up last month in Malaysia

The announcement comes just weeks after Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited his Malaysian counterpart in late March.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the possibility of reopening the border for more groups of travellers.

The Covid-19 situation in both countries will, of course, have to be taken into account.

Both representatives also said that the countries are working towards acknowledging each other’s vaccine certificates.

Weekend trips to JB maybe

With the Covid-19 pandemic and border restrictions that had to be put in place, many people in Malaysia and Singapore have not been able to travel across the Causeway be it for leisure or personal reasons.

We hope the vaccination campaign in both countries will allow for travel to resume more conveniently between the 2 countries soon.

Hopefully, this will revitalise the sectors hit hard by the lack of foreign visitors and cure some infected by wanderlust.

