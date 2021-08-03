34-Year-Old Ukrainian Seafarer Passed Away From Covid-19 Complications On 1 Aug

As local Covid-19 cases have been in the 3-digit range, all eyes have been on those numbers, with little attention to imported infections.

On Monday (2 Aug), however, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported our nation’s 38th Covid-19 fatality — a Ukrainian seafarer who arrived in Singapore on 29 Jul.

The man passed away on the same day he was admitted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Ukrainian seafarer passed away on the same day he tested positive

According to MOH’s evening update, the 34-year-old Ukraine national had arrived in Singapore last Thursday (29 Jul) onboard a vessel. He was part of the ship’s sea crew.

Prior to arriving in Singapore, the man, who had not received his vaccine, reportedly experienced symptoms such as a fever, cough, and lethargy on 25 Jul.

He later experienced breathlessness on 31 Jul before he was conveyed to SGH on Sunday (1 Aug). There, he tested positive for Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old succumbed to the virus later in the day.

The Ukrainian seafarer is Singapore’s 38th Covid-19 fatality.

Singapore has 93 active clusters as of 2 Aug

On the local front, MOH reported 10 new clusters on Monday (2 Aug).

All are linked to individual cases with little information available about them.

Though 9 out of the 10 clusters had 5 or fewer cases, the new cluster linked to Case 66567 has 17 cases, including 12 new ones reported on Monday (2 Aug).

Singapore currently has 93 active clusters — more than triple the numbers in slightly over a week.

KTV & MBS casino clusters report no new cases for 2 days

The good news came in the form of the absence of new cases coming from earlier clusters.

The KTV and Marina Bay Sands Casino clusters for instance reported no new cases for 2 consecutive days.

Other clusters of interest that reported 0 cases on 2 Aug include:

Punggol Primary School

Westlite Juniper Dormitory

Yishun Community Hospital

Zuellig Pharma

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster meanwhile had 24 new cases, a relatively low figure compared to last week.

Condolences to the seafarer’s family

Our condolences go out to the family of the Ukrainian seafarer who must be mourning their loss thousands of kilometres away.

To lose your loved one so abruptly and without having the chance to be by their side must be heartbreaking.

We hope they’ll find the strength to deal with this loss and get through this difficult period.

