Singapore Reports 111 New Covid-19 Cases On 2 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 111 new Covid-19 cases today (2 Aug). This brings the national tally to 65,213.

Among them are:

106 locally transmitted cases

5 imported cases

Of the 106 local infections, 25 are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, among the 5 imported cases, 3 were detected upon arrival, while the other 2 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

121 Covid-19 cases on 1 Aug

Yesterday, Singapore reported 121 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 113 locally transmitted infections and 8 imported.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily community Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Source

Amongst the 113 cases, authorities detected 70 during quarantine and another 5 through surveillance. This leaves 38 unlinked.

Other highlights from the update include:

The emergence of 10 new clusters, including Yishun Community Hospital and Westlite Mandai Dormitory

Singapore now has 83 active clusters

Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and Chong Boon Market & Food Centre will reopen on 3 Aug after a 2-week closure.

National vaccination progress

As of 31 Jul, Singapore has administered 7,576,612 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, covering 4,307,602 people, or 77% of the population.

3,391,799, or 61%, have received 2 doses, hence completing the full vaccination regimen.

Meanwhile, 104,061 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered so far to 74,121 people.

Singapore on track to hit targeted vaccination rates by 9 Aug

Singapore aims to have at least 70% of the population fully vaccinated by 9 Aug. Judging by the latest update, it looks like we are well on track.

Once we’ve achieved this, we can look forward to a reopening that allows greater freedom to those who have received 2 doses.

Getting to work out at the gym and dine in again are just some of the ‘benefits’ to anticipate. We hope eligible individuals who have yet to book appointments for their second jabs would do so ASAP.

Featured image by MS News.