The Ministry of Health (MOH) reports 121 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (1 Aug), 113 of them local.

70 are linked to previous cases and were already on quarantine, while another 5 were detected through surveillance.

Meanwhile, 38 cases are currently unlinked.

There are also 8 imported cases.

MOH said on 1 Aug that there are 113 new local Covid-19 cases here.

70 are linked to previous cases and were already on quarantine.

Another 5 were detected through surveillance.

Among the cases are 7 seniors above 70 years old at risk of serious illness, as they are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

38 of them are currently unlinked.

There are 8 imported cases, 1 detected upon arrival in Singapore.

The other 7 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Cases stable since P2HA

Cases have largely remained stable in the past week as we entered P2HA

The number of unlinked cases floats around the 40-50 mark.

8 new clusters include 6 cases at Selarang Park Complex

In its 31 Jul update, MOH said that there were 8 clusters found, including one at Selarang Park Complex.

The complex is managed by the Singapore Prison Service and is a community facility for those serving the tail-end of their sentences.

There are currently 6 cases as of 31 Jul linked to the cluster.

Meanwhile, there are 71 active clusters as of yesterday.

59% fully vaccinated

Progress on vaccinations here is up to 59% fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 77% has received at least 1 dose.

102,840 doses of Sinovac have been given as well, which covers 73,793 people.

The breakdown of people by age group is as follows:

Received at least first dose:

70yo and above: 79%

60 to 69yo: 86%

45 to 59yo: 88%

40 to 44yo: 87%

12 to 39yo: 83%

Completed both doses:

70yo and above: 73%

60 to 69yo: 83%

45 to 59yo: 81%

40 to 44yo: 73%

12 to 39yo: 51%

Many of those in the 12-39 age group should be getting their 2nd doses this month.

Keep safe

As we approach the 2-week mark of P2HA, there is every hope that while there are ongoing clusters, that more people will be fully vaccinated as well.

Here’s hoping that we can progress out of P2HA safely and that we won’t require any lockdown again.

