Selarang Park Complex With 6 Covid-19 Cases Among 8 New Clusters On 31 Jul

As Singapore continues to see a rather high number of Covid-19 cases daily, authorities have been trying to curb further spread by detecting the source of these infections.

On Saturday (31 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that 8 new Covid-19 clusters were detected.

Among them is Selarang Park Complex managed by Singapore Prison Services (SPS). 6 cases are currently linked to the cluster.

This brings the number of active clusters in Singapore to 71.

Selarang Park Complex among 8 new Covid-19 clusters

In an update on Saturday (31 Jul), MOH announced that 8 new infection clusters have emerged in Singapore.

This includes Institution S2 Selarang Park Complex– a halfway house and work release centre managed by SPS.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the facility houses people serving the tail end of their jail sentences on community-based programmes.

They go to work in the daytime before returning to the site when they’re done with work for the day.

The cluster has 6 cases linked to it after 5 new cases were detected.

71 active clusters

Besides Institution S2 Selarang Park Complex, MOH reported 7 other new clusters with links to the following individual cases:

Case 65952 – 3 cases

– 3 cases Case 66240 – 4 cases

– 4 cases Case 66754 – 4 cases

– 4 cases Case 66774 – 3 cases

– 3 cases Case 66790 – 3 cases

– 3 cases Case 66807 – 4 cases

– 4 cases Case 66995 – 3 cases

Singapore now has 71 active clusters, ranging between 3 and 1,027 infections.

The largest cluster is the Jurong Fishery Port cluster at 1,027 linked cases after 26 new cases were found to be linked yesterday.

1 new case was also linked to the KTV cluster, taking it to a total of 251 cases.

MOH has been closely monitoring existing clusters for further transmissions.

Since there have been no cases linked to the Changi General hospital cluster for the past 2 weeks, the cluster has now been closed.

Free Covid-19 self-test kits at Jurong West & Fajar Market

As the Jurong Fishery Port cluster continues to grow, MOH has been continually investigating cases involving markets and food centres.

To ringfence infections and identify cases, MOH is working with the People’s Association to distribute free antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits to visitors of selected markets and food centres.

The ART tests can be collected from the Residents’ Committee Centres near 497 Jurong West Street 41 Market and Fajar Market at 445 Fajar Road from 1 to 2 Aug.

More details on the collection can be found here.

Hope Covid-19 situation will stabilise soon

As Singapore transitions to treating Covid-19 as endemic, the number of cases and clusters are becoming less significant.

We’re transitioning to tracking cases of severe illness that require oxygen or intensive care.

But many of us are still holding out hope that our case numbers will soon stabilise.

Hopefully, MOH’s efforts to detect and contain clusters quickly will help and we will soon see case numbers falling.

