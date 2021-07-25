Jurong Fishery Port Has 741 Cases Linked As Of 24 Jul
Concerns surrounding the Jurong Fishery Port cluster are mounting as it is now the nation’s largest active cluster.
Jurong Fishery Port Cluster Caused Return To P2HA, Not KTV Lounge Goers: Ong Ye Kung
According to the Ministry of Health, there are 741 cases linked to it as of Saturday (24 Jul).
The outbreak has also sparked infections across markets & food centres across the country, with 44 places affected by the virus.
Below is the complete list of markets & food centres linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster so far:
6 clusters at markets & food centres
- Chong Boon Market & Food Centre
- Chong Pang Market & Food Centre
- Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre
- Haig Road Market & Food Centre
- Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
- Whampoa Drive Market
Markets with more than 3 cases
- Admiralty Wet Market
- 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market
- Boon Lay Place Food Village
- Bukit Timah Wet Market
- Fajar Market
- Geylang Bahru Market
- Geylang Serai Market
- Mayflower Wet Market & Food Centre
- Taman Jurong Market
- Teban Garden Market
- Teck Ghee Market & Food Centre
- 726 West Coast Market
Markets with fewer than 3 cases
- Albert Centre Market & Food Centre
- Amoy Street Food Centre
- Ang Mo Kio Central Market & Food Centre
- Bangkit Market
- 630 Bedok Reservoir Road Market and Food Centre
- Bukit Panjang Wet Market
- Cheng San Market & Cooked Food Centre
- Circuit Road Market and Food Centre (80 Circuit Road)
- 353 Clementi Market
- 105 Hougang Avenue 1 Market
- Jurong Central Plaza
- 497 Jurong West Street 41 Market
- 505 Jurong West Street 52 Market
- Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre
- 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre
- Mei Ling Market & Food Centre
- Redhill Market
- 118 Rivervale Drive Market
- Shunfu Mart
- 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market
- Tekka Centre
- Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11
- Tiong Bahru Market
- 58 New Upper Changi Road Market and Food Centre
- 622 Yew Tee Market
- Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre
Here’s a map for your easy reference, sans the 26 markets and food centres with fewer than 3 cases.
Get tested ASAP if you’ve visited the affected locations
Investigations at markets and food centres are still ongoing.
Some places have closed for 2 weeks for the safety of residents. Meanwhile, free Covid-19 tests are also offered.
If you’ve visited any Admiralty Wet Market and Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre in the last 14 days, you can collect a free antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kit here. The collection ends on 25 Jul.
For more information on regional screening centres available to marketgoers, check out MOH’s website here.
