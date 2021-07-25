Jurong Fishery Port Has 741 Cases Linked As Of 24 Jul

Concerns surrounding the Jurong Fishery Port cluster are mounting as it is now the nation’s largest active cluster.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 741 cases linked to it as of Saturday (24 Jul).

The outbreak has also sparked infections across markets & food centres across the country, with 44 places affected by the virus.

Below is the complete list of markets & food centres linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster so far:

6 clusters at markets & food centres

Chong Boon Market & Food Centre

Chong Pang Market & Food Centre

Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre

Haig Road Market & Food Centre

Hong Lim Market & Food Centre

Whampoa Drive Market

Markets with more than 3 cases

Admiralty Wet Market

216 Bedok Food Centre and Market

Boon Lay Place Food Village

Bukit Timah Wet Market

Fajar Market

Geylang Bahru Market

Geylang Serai Market

Mayflower Wet Market & Food Centre

Taman Jurong Market

Teban Garden Market

Teck Ghee Market & Food Centre

726 West Coast Market

Markets with fewer than 3 cases

Albert Centre Market & Food Centre

Amoy Street Food Centre

Ang Mo Kio Central Market & Food Centre

Bangkit Market

630 Bedok Reservoir Road Market and Food Centre

Bukit Panjang Wet Market

Cheng San Market & Cooked Food Centre

Circuit Road Market and Food Centre (80 Circuit Road)

353 Clementi Market

105 Hougang Avenue 1 Market

Jurong Central Plaza

497 Jurong West Street 41 Market

505 Jurong West Street 52 Market

Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre

84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre

Mei Ling Market & Food Centre

Redhill Market

118 Rivervale Drive Market

Shunfu Mart

146 Teck Whye Avenue Market

Tekka Centre

Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11

Tiong Bahru Market

58 New Upper Changi Road Market and Food Centre

622 Yew Tee Market

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre

Here’s a map for your easy reference, sans the 26 markets and food centres with fewer than 3 cases.

Get tested ASAP if you’ve visited the affected locations

Investigations at markets and food centres are still ongoing.

Some places have closed for 2 weeks for the safety of residents. Meanwhile, free Covid-19 tests are also offered.

If you’ve visited any Admiralty Wet Market and Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre in the last 14 days, you can collect a free antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kit here. The collection ends on 25 Jul.

For more information on regional screening centres available to marketgoers, check out MOH’s website here.

