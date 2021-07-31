Singapore Confirms 120 New Covid-19 Cases On 31 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 120 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (31 Jul).

117 in the local community comprise 42 cases that are currently unlinked. 26 others have links to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now stands at 1,025 cases. The KTV cluster meanwhile records 1 new Covid-19 case.

Among the new cases, 7 are seniors above the age of 70 who are partially or completely unvaccinated and at risk of serious illnesses.

There are also 3 imported cases, 1 of which tested positive upon arrival in Singapore, while 2 developed symptoms while on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 64,981.

10 new clusters emerge on 30 Jul

In what has been a regular development lately, MOH declared more clusters yesterday (30 Jul). Specifically, 10 new ones have emerged, including one at Zuellig Pharma, a local Moderna vaccine distributor.

The cluster there has 6 cases linked to it so far.

Other existing clusters recorded significant growth, especially Jurong Fishery Port, which had 28 new infections linked to it.

The cluster, currently Singapore’s largest active one, stands at 999 cases as of 30 Jul.

As of Friday (30 Jul), Singapore had 63 active Covid-19 clusters.

Mandatory testing for residents of AMK & West Coast blocks

Mandatory testing in light of Covid-19 cases in residential areas also seems to be becoming the norm of late.

In an update on Saturday (31 Jul), MOH announced that residents of blocks 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and 510 West Coast Drive have to undergo mandatory testing.

This comes after they detected the following number of cases in each block:

556 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 – 7 cases across 5 households

510 West Coast Drive – 10 cases across 5 households

For Ang Mo Kio residents, the tests will be at the Regional Screening Centre at 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54 (former Da Qiao Primary School), while West Coast residents have to head to the pavilion next to their block.

The testing will only be on 1 Aug between 9am and 4pm.

Residents should receive leaflets and SMS notifications regarding this. They should bring their NRICs to the testing for identification purposes.

In the meantime, they should monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions. Should they feel unwell, they must seek medical attention.

Hope clusters are contained

Though we’ve been recording more cases and clusters, contact tracing efforts have seemingly been able to help contain most infections.

Hopefully, this would lower the number of unlinked cases in time to come.

For now, let’s continue to adhere to health and safety measures for the sake of our own well-being.

