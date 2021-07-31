Residents Of West Coast & Ang Mo Kio HDB Blocks To Undergo Testing On 1 Aug

As more community cases emerge on a daily basis, residents of several blocks across Singapore have had to undergo mandatory testing.

On Saturday (31 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that residents of 2 blocks in Ang Mo Kio and West Coast will have to undergo mandatory testing on Sunday (1 Aug).

Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10

This comes after they detected a total of 17 Covid-19 cases at both blocks.

Residents of West Coast & AMK blocks to go for mandatory tests

According to MOH, residents of both blocks will have to undergo mandatory testing in order for the authorities to uncover hidden community cases.

Block 510 West Coast Drive

This comes after 17 cases were detected in both blocks:

510 West Coast Drive – 10 cases across 5 households)

556 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 – 7 cases across 5 households

The testing will happen from 9am-4pm on Sunday (1 Aug).

Residents of the Ang Mo Kio block will have their tests done at the Regional Screening Centre at 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54.

Those staying at the West Coast HDB will undergo testing at the pavilion adjacent to the block.

Keep to allocated timeslots

Residents of both blocks should receive flyers and SMSes informing them about the timing of the tests.

To prevent overcrowding at the testing site, they should stick to the time slots allocated to them.

Residents must also bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

Hope testing operation will prevent transmissions

We hope the testing operation will be successful in flushing out any cryptic cases at the blocks and prevent further transmissions.

Kudos to MOH for their swift approach in ringfencing our community cases and preventing other residents from contracting the virus.

