Covid-19 Cases Found At Block 430 Clementi Ave 3

Since community infections broke out earlier this year, residents of several blocks have been required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing.

Over the coming days, residents of Block 430 on Clementi Avenue 3 will have to undergo mandatory after cases were detected at the HDB.

The testing comes as part of Ministry of Health’s (MOH) efforts to curb transmissions in the community.

Clementi testing from 29-31 Jul

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the mandatory testing will take place at the void deck of Block 430 from 29-31 Jul.

Residents of the affected block can expect to receive leaflets and text messages from MOH that will share more details of the testing.

However, residents who have been tested negative after 24 Jul may choose to opt-out of the tests.

While the testing spans the duration of 3 days, time slots are precious and the MOH seeks everyone’s cooperation in adhering to the allocated times.

This comes after an undisclosed number of Covid-19 cases were detected at the block.

Earlier last week, residents of the nearby Block 340 along Clementi Ave 5 also had to undergo mandatory testing after cases were detected there.

Testing helps contain Covid-19 spread in community

Testing is one of the best measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 in our community.

Thus, it’s important that residents of the block get themselves test to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Even after testing negative, we hope residents continue to monitor their health closely and head to a doctor if anything seems amiss.

Hopefully, the recent spate of cases will cease and we can return to a semblance of normalcy soon.

