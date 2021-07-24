Infections Found Among 8 Households In AMK & Clementi Blocks

As the Jurong Fishery Port cluster shows no signs of abating, infections have unfortunately spread widely in the community.

While cases have popped up in markets across Singapore, some in places like Ang Mo Kio (AMK) and Clementi have been shut down due to surges.

It seems the infections have now spread to HDB blocks as well, as 20 cases have been found across 2 blocks in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi.

Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 (left) and Block 340 Clementi Avenue 5.

Residents of these 2 blocks will now have to go for mandatory Covid-19 tests.

8 households affected

In a media release on Saturday (24 Jul) night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said they’re investigating likely transmission at 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and 340 Clementi Avenue 5.

8 households in total have been infected with Covid-19, 4 in AMK and 4 in Clementi.

The AMK block has a total of 8 cases, and the Clementi block has 12 – making a total of 20 infections linked to these 2 blocks.

Most of them are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, MOH added.

AMK testing from 25-26 Jul

The mandatory testing for residents of Block 456 in AMK will be carried out from 25-26 Jul, from 9am-4pm.

It’ll be at the pavilion at 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

This applies to all residents of the block, as well as owners and staff of commercial units there.

However, the testing will be optional for those who’ve already had a negative test from 20 Jul.

Clementi testing on 25 Jul

For residents of Block 340 in Clementi, mandatory testing will be on Sunday (25 Jul), from 9am-4pm.

The venue will be the void deck of the block.

The testing is optional for those who’ve already had a negative test from 20 Jul.

Visitors encouraged to come for testing

Visitors to the blocks, as well as those who’ve interacted with the residents there, are encouraged to come for testing too.

That’s if their exposure has taken place between 9-23 Jul.

For those exposed in AMK, they may get tested at 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 from 26-27 Jul, between 9am-4pm.

They can also head to designated Regional Screening Centres from 25-27 Jul, from 9am-4pm.

Those exposed in Clementi must also go down to Regional Screening Centres from 25-26 Jul, from 9am-4pm.

However, all testing is by appointment only. AMK visitors should check out file.go.gov.sg/456-amk-appt.pdf to book an appointment or call 1800 333 9999 for queries.

Clementi visitors should check out file.go.gov.sg/340-clementi-appt.pdf to book an appointment.

Testing crucial to prevent ongoing transmissions

Testing is crucial to contain the spread of Covid-19 early before it gets uncontrollable.

Thus, hopefully residents and visitors will cooperate with the authorities and head down punctually for their tests in the coming days.

While they’re waiting for their test results, they should also monitor their health closely, minimise social interactions and see a doctor immediately if feeling unwell.

Hopefully, the community surveillance will prove successful in stopping the developing clusters.

