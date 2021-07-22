Clementi 448 & Whampoa Drive Markets Close For 2 Weeks

An ongoing cluster that began at the Jurong Fishery Port has grown to 454 cases as of Wednesday (21 Jul), amid a return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) today.

Markets at Clementi and Whampoa are the latest to close for 2 weeks following a surge in cases there, MOH said in yesterday’s update on the Covid-19 situation.

22 cases were found so far at the Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, while 12 cases were found at Whampoa Drive Market.

MOH is working with the People’s Association to hand out antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits to those who’ve visited Whampoa Drive Market.

Meanwhile, those who visited Clementi 448 Market between 7-21 Jul can get a swab test for free.

From today (22 Jul) to 5 Aug, both markets will close for deep cleaning and to break transmission chains.

Those who visited Clementi 448 market as well as Haig Road Market & Food Centre from 7-21 Jul can get a free Covid-19 test.

From today to 4 Aug, you can book an appointment at one of several testing venues.

Full details on how to book a test can be found here.

Free ART self-testing kits for those who visited Whampoa Drive market

Meanwhile, visitors to both Whampoa Drive market and 726 West Coast Markets can receive free ART self-testing kits.

MOH worked with PA to distribute them.

You can collect the kits today and tomorrow (23 Jul) from Residents’ Committee (RC) Centres in the vicinity of 92 Whampoa Drive and 726 West Coast Road.

Your nearest RC centre can be found here.

While not compulsory, you are strongly encouraged to get a kit if you did visit these venues.

Stay safe during P2HA

With dine-ins now not allowed until 18 Aug, most of us will be home.

However, those working in F&B, especially at markets, are heavily affected by not only the growing clusters but also the restrictions.

During this time, while we stay safe, these hawkers and wet markets also require support.

Though the latest return is frustrating, it proves the need for more vaccinations especially among those who are vulnerable to Covid-19.

So do encourage the elderly you know to get vaccinated if they’re still on the fence.

