Singapore Returns To P2HA From 22 Jul-18 Aug

As Covid-19 cases increase in Singapore due to the spreading of 2 big clusters, the authorities have made a decision we’ve been dreading.

Singapore will return to Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA) on Thursday (22 Jul) – just 5 weeks after we came out of it.

That means nobody will be able to dine out again, and groups of only 2 people can gather in public.

These measures will last till 18 Aug, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Other P2HA measures reinstated

During a press conference on Tuesday (20 Jul), the Covid-19 multi-ministerial task force said other P2HA measures will also be implemented.

According to a media release from MOH, these are:

Only 2 distinct visitors per household per day Singaporeans shouldn’t have more than 2 social gatherings per day Grandchildren being cared for daily by their grandparents won’t be counted towards the 2-person cap on visitors or social gatherings Strenuous indoor exercise classes or indoor sports and exercise activities will be banned Facials, saunas and make-up services will discontinue Activities like singing and the playing of wind or brass instruments not allowed Staff of businesses that stay open, like F&B outlets, must be get Fast and Easy Tests regularly every 14 days

Mandatory check-ins at markets

If you’re planning on going to wet markets and hawkers centres during this period, remember to bring your TraceTogether token or have your app installed in your phone.

That’s because it’ll be compulsory to check-in using TraceTogether using this period.

Considering the fact that Covid-19 is spreading in our markets, that’s a necessary move.

Disappointing news for Singaporeans

The news that we’re going back to restrictive measures will disappoint many Singaporeans after we thought we were out of the woods.

The ministers acknowledged this during the press conference, emphatising with the F&B industry in particular.

However, the “public health situation changed in a short few days”, and these measures are necessary as the current spike in cases affects a “wider spectrum of the population”.

The Government will review the measures in 2 weeks, they said. Based on the situation at the time, adjustments will be made.

Till then, we can only hope that our situation improves sooner rather than later.

