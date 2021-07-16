Dine-In Group Limit Down To 2 Pax From 19 Jul

The recent surge in local cases linked to KTV lounges has rightfully been a cause for concern.

On Friday (16 Jul), the Multi-Ministerial Task Force (MTF) announced that the dine-in group size limit will return to 2 from 19 Jul.

Those who have been fully vaccinated, however, can continue to dine in groups of 5 at select F&B establishments.

Dine-in group limit reduced to 2 pax

In a press conference on Friday (16 Jul), Minister Gan Kim Yong announced that the dine-in group size limit will be lowered to 2 amid a sharp rise in local Covid-19 cases.

This will begin from next Monday (19 Jul) till 8 Aug — 1 day before National Day.

Those who have been fully vaccinated, however, will be able to dine in groups of up to 5 at select F&B establishments.

The group limit of 2 persons will still apply to all hawker centres, food courts, and coffee shops.

To be considered fully vaccinated, 2 weeks must have elapsed after the 2nd shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine.

Those who’ve recovered from Covid-19 or have a negative pre-event Covid-19 test can also dine in groups of up to 5.

The same rules will apply to indoor mask-off activities that are deemed ‘higher-risk’.

Singapore may see very large clusters forming

The tightened restriction comes amid a spike in local community cases as a result of the KTV cluster.

Explaining the new measures, MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong says Singapore might potentially see “very large clusters” surfacing over the coming weeks.

This is especially since some people may not have come forward to get themselves tested and likely infect others in the community.

Hope visitors of KTV lounges will get themselves tested

Singaporeans will no doubt be disheartened to hear of the tightened measures, especially since it has been just days since such rules were eased.

We hope those who have visited the locations in question will step forward and get themselves tested to protect themselves and those they love.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by MS News.