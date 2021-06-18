Singaporeans Can Dine-In From 21Jun, Gym & Fitness Studios Can Resume Mask-Off Activities

The recent surge in community cases has caused many Singaporeans to feel anxious about Stage 2 of Phase 3 Heightened Alert, when dining-in can resume.

On Friday (18 Jun), the Multi-Ministerial Task Force (MTF) announced that dining-in restrictions will be eased as planned.

However, diners can only do so in groups of up to 2.

Dining-in allowed but only in groups of up to 2

According to MOH, residents in Singapore will be able to dine-in at F&B establishments from 21 Jun as planned.

Other higher-risk activities like mask-off sports and activities can also resume.

However, group sizes will be capped at 2 for these activities.

The rule will also apply to individuals from the same family. For instance, a family of 6 will not be able to sit at the same table. They must instead split themselves into groups of no larger than 2 and dine at different tables.

During the MTF press conference, Minister Gan Kim Yong also said that permitted group sizes for such higher-risk activities might be eased to 5 people from mid-July.

Explaining the decision, MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong explained that Singapore is unable to embark on its second stage of reopening given the large cluster linked to the Bukit Merah Market.

Moving forward, the authorities will also ramp up rapid testing for workers in “higher-risk settings”.

This will give “greater assurance” for our leaders to open up further, not taking into account “unforeseen circumstances and developments”.

Hope Singaporeans would continue to stay vigilant

The easing of dining-in measures will come as great news for many Singaporeans.

Though the limitation on group sizes for such higher-risk activities will no doubt be an inconvenience, we hope Singaporeans would adhere to safety measures at all times and remain vigilant.

