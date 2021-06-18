Bukit Merah Market Cluster Records 17 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Jun

Over recent days, Bukit Merah View Market in Redhill has fast become a ‘red zone’ for Covid-19 cases, with new infections linked to the cluster every day.

On Thursday (17 Jun), MOH reported another 17 new cases linked to the cluster, bringing the tally to 56 cases.

MOH will be conducting testing operations for staff and tenants working in the area as more cases surface.

New cases in Bukit Merah Market cluster include 5 young children

The 17 new cases account for the vast majority of community cases reported on Thursday (17 Jun).

11 of the 17 patients are family members or close contacts of earlier cases.

Of the 11, 5 are young children between 3 and 14 years old.

All 5 are family members of earlier cases and 4 tested positive while on quarantine.

The remaining 6 cases comprise workers and visitors of the market and its neighbouring block.

A private-hire driver and a student at Tanglin Trust School were also among the new cases on Thursday (17 Jun).

They are linked to Case 64186 and 64233, a warehouse assistant and domestic worker respectively.

Tiong Bahru Plaza McDonald’s staff is currently unlinked

The sole unlinked community case is a counter staff who works at the McDonald’s outlet in Tiong Bahru Plaza.

The 72-year-old lady is asymptomatic and was detected as part of MOH’s surveillance testing of staff at the mall.

She had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

MOH to test staff & tenants at Redhill & Tiong Bahru locations

Even though many of the new cases have direct links to the Bukit Merah Market cluster, MOH will be conducting a special testing operation on staff and tenants of certain locations in Redhill and Tiong Bahru.

This comes after several individuals who worked at these locations tested positive.

Here are the locations, and their proximity to Block 115 Bukit Merah View Market:



MOH is also encouraging recent visitors to these places during the following periods to take swab tests and monitor their health:

78, 79, 80, 84, 85 Redhill Lane: 1-15 Jun 2021

86 Redhill Close: 1-15 Jun 2021

18 Jalan Membina: 8-15 Jun 2021

Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu: 7-14 Jun 2021

More information on the surveillance testing sites is available on MOH’s website.

Monitor your health if you’ve been in the area recently

It’s only understandable for Singaporeans to feel anxious as more cases surface on a daily basis from the Redhill and Tiong Bahru area.

To quell your concerns, it’s probably best to take a swab test to help the authorities ringfence any infections.

Though it’s still unclear if or how the Bukit Merah Market cluster will affect our reopening schedule, we hope Singaporeans will continue to stay vigilant and adhere to safety measures.

