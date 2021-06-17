27 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Thursday (17 Jun) that there are new 27 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

20 of these cases are in the community, with 2 infections currently unlinked.

There are also 7 imported cases.

No cases were in migrant workers’ dorms today.

27 Covid-19 cases include 20 in the community

MOH said that among today’s community cases, 18 are linked to previous ones and 13 were already placed on quarantine. Another 5 cases were detected through surveillance.

2 cases are unlinked at this time.

There are also 7 imported cases that MOH said were already placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, or were isolated.

24 clinics will offer Sinovac vaccine

Yesterday, authorities said that 24 private healthcare institutions have been selected to carry the Sinovac vaccine.

The stocks come from what MOH already has and are eligible under the Special Access Route (SAR).

Sinovac isn’t part of the national vaccination programme.

The applicants were decided based on their ability to administer the vaccines safely, properly and efficiently.

You can check the full list of selected healthcare institutions that offer the Sinovac vaccine here.

Singapore evaluating reopening as cases surge

New clusters like the Bukit Merah View one has grown to 39 cases, necessitating a longer closure of the premises for deep cleaning.

This may prove to be a setback in Singapore reopening further.

While nothing’s confirmed yet, we do wonder if Singaporeans will be able to dine-in on 21 Jun as planned.

We’ll just have to wait and see for what the upcoming days hold. Meanwhile, we may have to be a little more patient.

Featured image by MS News.