24 Private Clinics In Singapore To Offer The Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine will be available in private healthcare establishments.

In a follow-up statement, MOH has approved 24 private clinics islandwide to administer the vaccine from Friday (18 Jun).

While the vaccine is free of charge, administration fees range from $10 to $25 per dose.

Currently, Sinovac’s vaccine doesn’t fall under our national vaccination programme.

24 private clinics to administer Sinovac’s vaccine

In a press release on Wednesday (16 Jun), MOH revealed 24 private healthcare institutions licensed to offer Sinovac’s vaccine.



Drawing from a stock of 20,000 doses, the selected clinics will administer the vaccine to Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Pass holders who prefer it.

Those who are interested can contact the clinics directly from 18 Jun for more details on the exact arrangement.

However, as Sinovac’s vaccine hasn’t obtained approval for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route, it’s not part of the national vaccination programme.

As such, those with serious side effects won’t be able to claim under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP).

Admin fee for each dose up to $25

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Sinovac’s vaccine comes free of charge.

Therefore, recipients will only pay for the administration fee that ranges from $10 to $25, depending on the clinic.

As the admin fee already includes consultation and a 7% GST, there should be no additional costs incurred on-site.

Here are the clinics offering the Sinovac vaccine:

1 Medical Teck Ghee (Ang Mo Kio) Braddell Medical Clinic Chinatown Wellness Clinic Chua Medical Clinic And Surgery (Bukit Batok) Dedicare Medical Practice & Surgery @ Hougang Doctors for Life Medical (Chinatown) Doctors Koo, Loh & Associates (Jurong West) EHA Clinic @ Jurong Elisa Koh Clinic & Surgery For Women (Novena) HeartlandHealth (Bedok South) HeartlandHealth (Bukit Batok) iCare Medical and Wellness Clinic (Tiong Bahru) Icon Cancer Centre Farrer Park Integrated Wellness Clinic (Novena) Little Cross Family Clinic (Tampines) Mediview Clinic and Surgery (Toa Payoh) Pinnacle Family Clinic (Pasir Ris) Pinnacle Family Clinic (Serangoon North) Pulse Clinic (Tiong Bahru) Rophi Clinic (Novena) StarMed Specialist Centre (Farrer Park) Thomson Wellth Clinic (Orchard) Wee HealthFirst Medical Clinic (Clementi) Yim Medical Centre (Admiralty MRT)

More options for protection against Covid-19

Despite not being a part of the national vaccination programme, Sinovac’s vaccine has proven to provide adequate protection against Covid-19.

It being available in Singapore offers people more freedom in choosing a vaccine that they prefer.

Hopefully, with this option, more Singapore residents can get fully vaccinated sooner, so we can look forward to the further easing of restrictions.

